J.J. Watt limps off, after Whitney Mercilus leaves game

The Chiefs just went on a long drive that ended with a field goal, but the story of this one so far has been injuries.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had to be helped off the field, after athletic trainers were checking his left knee.

The former defensive player of the year is being examined in the tent on the sidelines, and he’s the second departure of the night for the Texans. He was carted to the locker room for further examination.

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus is out with a chest injury suffered earlier in the long drive.

The game was held up when Chiefs safety Steven Terrell was injured on the opening kickoff.

He was kicked in the head during the play, and went down face-first. Players knelt around as he was treated, but he walked off the field under his own power moments later.

He was ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion.