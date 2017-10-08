J.J. Watt ruled out with knee injury

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t need any more bad news, but they got what could be a crushing blow to a team and a city.

Defensive end J.J. Watt has already been ruled out for the rest of the night with a left knee injury.

Watt had to be helped off the field, and was carted to the locker room.

For the team to rule him out so quickly suggests the news was obvious. He’ll almost certainly be having an MRI soon, as they try to determine if the injury is as serious as it looks.

The Texans have also lost outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a chest injury, but Watt would represent more than a football loss. He raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, which transcended all his (numerous) football accomplishments.