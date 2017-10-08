Jaguars lead Steelers 7-6 at half

AP

The Steelers got a strange interception when Ryan Shazier literally stole the ball out of Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy‘s arms as he was lying on top of a Steeler. Replay confirmed the on-field ruling of an interception.

It’s Shazier’s second interception of the season.

The Steelers, though, only came out of it with a field goal, as Chris Boswell hit a 34-yarder with three seconds remaining in the half.

Thus, Jacksonville, which got a 2-yard touchdown run from Leonard Fournette following a Jalen Ramsey interception of Ben Roethlisberger, leads 7-6 at halftime.

Roethlisberger is 12-of-21 for 152 yards and the interception. Antonio Brown has four catches for 97 yards. Le'Veon Bell has only 28 yards on nine carries.

Blake Bortles is 8-of-13 for 95 yards and the interception. Fournette has gained 39 yards, with the one touchdown, on 14 carries.