Jets win third straight, Browns go to 0-5

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
The Browns changed quarterbacks and they briefly took a lead, but the end result in Week Five was the same as it was in the first four games of the season.

Josh McCown threw two touchdowns, Kevin Hogan‘s hot start to the third quarter fizzled out and the Jets left Cleveland as 17-14 winners over the Browns. That makes three straight wins for the Jets, who will host the 3-2 Patriots next weekend in an AFC East clash.

Their chances of winning that game will look a lot better if they can get their penalties under control. After being flagged for 10 penalties in each of the last two weeks, the Jets were penalized nine times for 80 yards this Sunday. They were able to overcome it thanks to an efficient outing from McCown and the hospitality of the home team.

DeShone Kizer fumbled and threw an interception before being benched at halftime, Hogan threw an interception after his touchdown pass to David Njoku gave the Browns a brief 7-3 lead and Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals in the first half to ensure Cleveland went to the break without any points. The Browns had a chance to tie the game at 10 early in the fourth quarter, but opted to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Jets’ 4-yard-line after initially lining up for a field goal.

Isaiah Crowell was stuffed on a rather pedestrian halfback dive and the loss of a timeout to set up the play came back to haunt the Browns when Hogan hit Duke Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown on the first play after the two minute warning. The Jets got the onside kick and ran the clock out from there.

Jets win third straight, Browns go to 0-5

  1. Cleveland’s Offense had 419 total yards!!!

    The new york jets shouldn’t consider this a victory.

  2. Maybe Myles Garrett can play quarterback. Hue, you blew the 4th down call. This organization is constantly outsmarting everyone, including themselves.

  7. This is the third time Kizer has stunk it up all game, then Hogan has come in and played great. And Hue Jackson still insists that Kizer is the starter. Unbelievable. Kevin Hogan is much, much better than DeShone Kizer. The fact that Hue keeps playing Kizer instead of Hogan is ridiculous, and it’s a crime against the rest of the team. Those guys are being asked to try to win even though the coach obviously cares only about coddling his guy Kizer.

  8. Despite the Browns leaving 20 points on the field in first half, they were still in it the whole time.

    Hue Jackson blew this one. Why send out your field goal unit (who’d be kicking like a 20-yard FG) to call time out, go for it and not get it? You could’ve tied the game at 10.

    Instead, you go down two scores at 17-7, rally late to make it 17-14 and have to hope you recover onside kick (which of course they don’t). And you lose by 3 rather than trying to win in overtime.

    I get Hue Jackson isn’t working with much talent, but he’s not helping his cause with idiotic decisions like that one.

    All the experts were correct when they predicted that the week 6 Patriots – Jets matchup would decide early season supremacy in the AFC East.
