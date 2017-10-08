Kaepernick “interview” creates plenty of confusion

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much since his quest for a job began in March. After his experience from Saturday night, he likely will be saying even less.

Jason La Canfora of CBS says that he spent a “few hours” with Kaepernick on Saturday night. It wasn’t an interview, per se; as one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, it was a chance meeting involving Kaepernick, La Canfora, and a mutual friend.

During Sunday’s edition of The NFL Today on CBS, La Canfora summarized his discussion with Kaepernick, which primarily consisted of a rehashing of things previously known or reported. As to the key question of whether Kaepernick will continue to kneel during the national anthem, La Canfora said this: “He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s gonna donate all his jersey sales. And he’s planning on standing for the anthem, if given the opportunity.”

That contention sparked a strong online reaction, which has been echoed by Kaepernick. The claim: The issue of whether Kaepernick would stand or kneel for the anthem wasn’t discussed with La Canfora, at all.

Now, La Canfora has abandoned his prior assertion, pointing out that he didn’t talk to Kaepernick about whether he plans to stand or kneel for the anthem. Instead, La Canfora says that he was simply relaying what had been reported about Kaepernick planning to stand. (The on-air segment made no reference to any other reports.)

This makes the whole thing even more bizarre. How could La Canfora spend a “few hours” with Kaepernick and not have the question of whether he’ll stand or kneel for the anthem come up at all?

Prior reports have indicated that Kaepernick will stand for the anthem in 2017, but circumstances have changed significantly since then. With so many players now kneeling (23 members of the 49ers took a knee on Sunday), the question has become much more complicated for Kaepernick. And, at least for now, the question of whether he’ll kneel or stand isn’t relevant, since he continues to not have the opportunity to make that choice.

The question of whether he’ll be giving any actual, formal interviews probably has been resolved, for good.

23 responses to “Kaepernick “interview” creates plenty of confusion

  2. Scraping the bottom of the barrel under the liberal slime and the mud and throwing out these types of “stories” about Kap now? Wow.

    Kap played stupid games, and won as stupid prize.

  5. What’s even more confusing to me is why the head writer of a major football website (that is owned by a major network that has a major football show and a prime time NFL game on in a few hours) is spending time on Sunday afternoon writing about a non football player.

  6. I’am saddened by how much hate the left and the right have for each other and what it is doing to our once great country. No need to reply and say who is at fault. Just let the first sentence sink in

  7. Since he couldn’t even relay accurately what was said one on one with a guy he talked to for hours, it might make you wonder about the accuracy of anything La Canfora “reports.” But some of us have been pointing that out for years. Just saying.

  8. The truly confusing part is how LaCanfora still has a job as a journalist. He’s been a hack since his days on the Redskin’s beat.

  9. The media has taken this thing so far off course. Wasn’t it about black people being pulled over and shot by white police for no apparent reason, other than the fact that they were black?

    The only people who are confused are the ones that bought Kap’s reason initially and then publicly defended him for over a year. The rest of us knew better but we were called stupid, racist, etc. Now, the only way to keep the myth alive is to say it didn’t happen. There is no way he could have done that interview and not asked the question while reporting he said it. Backpedaling by later citing unknown reports shows he didn’t intend for the message to be undermined and is now trying to not be the guy that did it.

  17. peytonwantsaflag says:
    October 8, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    What’s even more confusing to me is why the head writer of a major football website (that is owned by a major network that has a major football show and a prime time NFL game on in a few hours) is spending time on Sunday afternoon writing about a non football player.

    ——————–

    Kind of sheds insight to the true agenda of the above listed entities.

  20. I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.
    — Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Aug. 26, 2016

  21. Yes lets talk to the NFL’s most divisive person who is clueless about reality and not have the reporter ask the questions a reporter should ask.

    Keep tweeting support for rioters like you did in Phoenix.

