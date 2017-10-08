Kevin Hogan replaces DeShone Kizer in Cleveland

Getty Images

The Browns are down 3-0 to the Jets in the third quarter and Kevin Hogan will be the man leading the offense’s attempt to claim the lead.

Hogan took the field with the offense at the start of the third quarter of Sunday’s game and the Browns said that there is no injury involved in the decision to put Kizer on the bench. That’s a stark change from coach Hue Jackson’s earlier claims that he’d stick with Kizer through thick and thin, which is a sign of how much the Browns need a win to change the narrative associated with their 0-4 start.

Kizer was 8-of-17 for 87 yards in the first half and threw an interception at the 2-yard-line to kill a golden scoring chance for his team. He was also charged with a fumble on a botched pitch to Isaiah Crowell on another trip inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line as the Browns did everything they could to hurt their chances of taking a lead in the first half.

Hogan has played in two other games this season, replacing Kizer after a migraine in Week Two and taking over in last week’s blowout loss to the Bengals.

UPDATE 2:51 p.m. ET: Hogan capped his first drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku that gave the Browns their first lead of the 2017 season.