Lamarcus Joyner, Maurice Alexander inactive for Rams

Getty Images

It was no surprise to see Lamarcus Joyner on the Rams’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks because he was listed as doubtful to play with a hamstring injury, but the other safety on the list was cause for raised eyebrows.

Alexander has started the first four games of the season and was not on the injury report this week, but he will not be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Third-round pick John Johnson, Blake Countess, Cody Davis and Marqui Christian are the options at safety for L.A. on Sunday.

There are no surprises among the Seahawks inactives. Defensive linemen Cliff Avril and Quinton Jefferson were ruled out while cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back C.J. Prosise were both listed as doubtful. Offensive linemen Mark Glowinski, Jordan Roos and Isaiah Battle are also out on Sunday.

Quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Justin Davis, linebacker Ejuan Price, tackle Andrew Donnal and tackle Cornelius Lucas are the other Rams inactives.