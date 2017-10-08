Matthew Stafford takes a beating, but isn’t talking about it

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s probably hurting. He’s just not going to tell you.

Stafford wasn’t giving any hints after he took a beating from the Panthers Sunday, despite the fact he was visibly hobbling on the field and not exactly comfortable afterward.

“Coach will handle all that stuff, talk to you guys about all that kind of stuff, but we just got to get into a rhythm earlier on offense,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I wish I would have played better earlier in the game, but I appreciate the effort our guys had. Great battle. That’s a really good football team we just faced but we got to find a way to play a little bit better on offense, especially early on.”

Stafford took six sacks (for the second week in a row), and had the team’s athletic training staff checking him out twice in the second half. He was limited to 229 yards and two touchdowns, which came late as he did his usual rally.

Between the touchdown passes, the training staff wrapped his ankle but he went back out there.

Coach Jim Caldwell didn’t clear things up either.

“He’s a fighter. He’s tough. We’ll see where he is,” Caldwell said.

The Lions go to New Orleans next week, and it’s worth watching how well Stafford will be when he gets there.