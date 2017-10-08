Mike Zimmer anticipates Sam Bradford starting Monday night

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears will have a new quarterback starting on Monday night and the Vikings expect to have their original one back in the lineup.

In a production meeting ahead of Monday night’s game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN that he anticipates Sam Bradford will start at quarterback against Chicago. Bradford has missed the last three games with a bone bruise in his knee, but practiced every day this week before being listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

Bradford had a good game in a season-opening win against the Saints, completing 27-of-32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Case Keenum has steered the Vikings to a 1-2 record during his absence.

The Bears will be starting rookie Mitch Trubisky for the first time after benching Mike Glennon in the wake of a Week Four loss to the Packers.

9 responses to “Mike Zimmer anticipates Sam Bradford starting Monday night

  4. The Vikings O Line isn’t going to allow the pressure they did last year plus Minnesota has a better RB than they did last year (even without Cook) McKinnon is the fastest man on the team but he just isn’t a natural Running back. Spielman needs to stop Drafting players only because of speed, and start drafting Offensive Lineman BECAUSE of their speed

  6. The bears v. the vikings……. I can’t even think about capitalizing either teams name because they don’t deserve it. Well maybe the bears do but I hate them more than colonoscopy drugs and the vikings don’t even deserve a second thought. They haven’t accomplished anything in 57 years.

  9. Packer collapse starts next week, They have won a lot of games due to the poor play of the rest of the NFC North the past few years.
    But when they play good teams they always go home with their chins dragging the ground.
    aypeeswhippingstick says:
    October 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm
    That boy throws the prettiest 5 yard pass in the league.
    You better double check your stats, but that would involve reading…..forget it

