Mike Zimmer anticipates Sam Bradford starting Monday night

The Bears will have a new quarterback starting on Monday night and the Vikings expect to have their original one back in the lineup.

In a production meeting ahead of Monday night’s game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN that he anticipates Sam Bradford will start at quarterback against Chicago. Bradford has missed the last three games with a bone bruise in his knee, but practiced every day this week before being listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

Bradford had a good game in a season-opening win against the Saints, completing 27-of-32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Case Keenum has steered the Vikings to a 1-2 record during his absence.

The Bears will be starting rookie Mitch Trubisky for the first time after benching Mike Glennon in the wake of a Week Four loss to the Packers.