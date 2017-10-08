NFLPA: Discussions of social issues should not be stifled

Getty Images

As further proof that the anthem controversy won’t be going away, Sunday saw a variety of strong comments from owners and politicians about the lingering issue. The NFL Players Association has issued a statement regarding the situation. Here it is, in full:

“NFL players are union members and part of the labor movement that has woven the fabric of America for generations. Our men and their families are also conscientious Americans who continue to be forces for good through our communities and some have decided to use their platform to peacefully raise awareness to issues that deserve attention.

“It is a source of enormous pride that some of the best conversations about these issues have taken place in our locker rooms in a respectful, civil and thoughtful way that should serve as a model for how all of us can communicate with each other.

“We should not stifle these discussions and cannot allow our rights to become subservient to the very opinions our Constitution protects. That is what makes us the land of the free and home of the brave.”

That seems to be a calm, reasonable, matter-of-fact assessment of the situation. And it’s nevertheless certain to be every bit as polarizing as every other statement made by every other party that has had something to say about this matter. No matter how hard we try to unite, our opinions and the manner in which we stubbornly assert them continue to keep us divided.

Even that observation will be viewed by some as controversial or inappropriate.