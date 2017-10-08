Odell Beckham carted off in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Giants are clinging to a 22-20 lead in the fourth quarter and it looks like they’ll be without Odell Beckham as they try to put the finishing touches on their first win of the year.

Beckham went down hard while trying for a high pass from Eli Manning and stayed down on the turf while waiting for a cart. He rode off the field holding his left ankle, which has been a problem for Beckham since the preseason and kept him from playing in the first game of the season.

Beckham caught a 48-yard touchdown earlier in the quarter to put the Giants up 22-17.

The Giants also lost Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard to left ankle injuries on Sunday and Dwayne Harris fractured his foot. That leaves the team with Roger Lewis as their only healthy wideout.