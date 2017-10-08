Olivier Vernon out, JPP playing for Giants

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul missed a couple of days of practice this week while dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, but said that he’d be in the lineup as the team tries for its first win of the season at home against the Chargers on Sunday.

Pierre-Paul proved to be good to his word. He was not on the team’s list of inactive players, which means he’ll be trying to chase down Philip Rivers once the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

He will not have Olivier Vernon joining him on the other side of the formation, however. Vernon was listed as questionable with the ankle injury that forced him out of last weekend’s loss to the Buccaneers and he will not play this weekend. It’s the first time that Vernon has missed a game since entering the NFL with the Dolphins in 2012.

Kerry Wynn will start in Vernon’s place while Brett Jones will take over at center for Weston Richburg, who was ruled out on Friday with a concussion.