Panthers and Lions trading touchdowns, of course

AP

The Panthers are still trying to figure out how to run an offense, but they’re showing signs of getting the hang of it.

With replacement tight end Ed Dickson running wild and some offensive trickery, the Panthers have come back to tie things 10-10 with the Lions.

Dickson, playing for the injured Greg Olsen, has three catches for 139 yards already for the Panthers, who just evened things up on a shovel-pass touchdown to Christian McCaffrey.

That play featured a quick fake to wide receiver Curtis Samuel, an option head-fake toward running back Jonathan Stewart before Cam Newton got it out underneath to McCaffrey. Of course, the Panthers caught a break when left tackle Matt Kalil wasn’t flagged for being illegally downfield (the one time in this game there wasn’t a flag).

The Lions got out to an early lead on a Zach Zenner touchdown run, but this game is settling into an interesting contrast of offensive styles. Because when Mike Shula and Jim Bob Cooter are crossing swords, anything can happen.