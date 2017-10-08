President: I asked V.P. to leave if players kneeled

Getty Images

The White House tag team officially has begun.

President Donald Trump, roughly an hour after Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he left the 49ers-Colts game due to kneeling from players during the national anthem, claims that the Vice President left at the direction of his boss.

“I asked [Vice President] Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” President Trump tweeted. “I am proud of him and [his wife] Karen.”

It shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone that there was kneeling at the game, especially since the 49ers are one of the two teams playing at Lucas Oil Stadium. Roughly half the team took a knee last week; 23 of them did today. And if there was any doubt regarding whether any 49ers players would kneel in Indy, a phone call or two prior to the game would have resolved it.

So either the whole thing was planned or our ability to gather intelligence needs a lot of work.