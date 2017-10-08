Rams, Seahawks go to halftime tied at 10

Getty Images

The Rams looked like they would jump out to a quick 7-0 lead in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but a fumble kept them from getting on the board.

Running back Todd Gurley was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown to cap the first Rams drive of the game, but a review showed that he lost control of the ball before going into the end zone and the ball went out of bounds for a Seahawks touchback. The Rams would turn the ball over again later in the first half when Tavon Austin muffed a punt, but neither turnover led to any points for Seattle.

They punted after Gurley’s fumble and Russell Wilson was intercepted by Rams safety John Johnson after Austin’s miscue. Johnson returned the ball 69 yards into the red zone, but the Rams had to settle for a Greg Zuerlein field goal that put them up 10-0. They scored their touchdown after another interception, although Wilson didn’t throw that one. Wide receiver Tanner McEvoy got the ball on a trick play and was intercepted by Rams safety Cody Davis when he tried to throw a pass downfield.

The Seahawks were able to shake off the turnovers and drive for a four-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with just under two minutes to play in the half. They forced a quick punt and got the ball back in time to drive for a Blair Walsh field goal attempt. Walsh was good from 48 yards away and the two teams will resume action tied at 10 in the second half.