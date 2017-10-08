Ravens’ offense gets back on track in win over Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 8, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT
The Raiders were without starting quarterback Derek Carr, but their offense wasn’t the problem.

Instead, the problem in Oakland today was that the Raiders’ defense had trouble stopping the Ravens’ offense, and Baltimore was able to grind out a 30-17 win.

With the strong-armed quarterback Joe Flacco and the speedy receiver Mike Wallace, the Ravens ought to be calling a lot of deep balls for those two. Today they called three passes to Wallace, and Wallace caught them all, for 133 yards — a very impressive average of 44.3 yards per catch. Add in some solid running from Javorious Allen and Alex Collins, and the Ravens’ offense moved the ball effectively on the ground and in the air.

Oakland got a solid game from backup quarterback EJ Manuel, who played turnover-free football and led a couple of long touchdown drives. Manuel isn’t as good as Carr, but he’s decent filling in on short notice.

How long the Raiders need to rely on Manuel remains to be seen, but they’re hoping to get Carr back soon. At 2-3, they need to be at full strength to save this season from becoming a big disappointment.

As for the 3-2 Ravens, they moved into a tie with the Steelers for first place in the AFC North. It’s been an up-and-down year in Baltimore, but the offense is clearly trending up.

  1. The Ravens took the field, immediately noticing Sean Smith one on one with Mike Wallace, and hit the deep ball when Wallace flew right by Smith.

    To make it worse, the Raiders never made a change and Smith got burned again.

    It’s been clear for at least a couple of years now that he can’t hang with speedy WR’s, I’d only bring him out as a coverage safety on TE’s.

    I also don’t understand why they don’t hit Washington and Richard out of the backfield, everything else would open up with all those weapons.

    On the bright side Manuel looked pretty good, way better than he ever did in Buffalo.

  2. The Raiders secondary is embarrassingly bad. Atrocious. Carrie is notably bad in coverage. They need to fix that, or fire the guy who isn’t fixing it.
    Lynch has been a story, but hasn’t produced on the field.
    I’d start phasing him out of the offense. He’s already damaged the locker room, I’d bet.

  4. I don’t think Sean Smith could cover me. I’m almost certain I could outcoach Del Rio and Norton.

  5. The Raiders desperately need an effective Derek Carr back. But if he’s not 100% I still don’t want him to play because I don’t want to risk real serious injury to a franchise player. If Manuel can’t get the job done, it wouldn’t hurt to put Connor Cook out there to get him more experience. Also the o-line looked terrible again. The way it looks they should’ve just cut Penn during his holdout rather than caving and giving him a new contract.

    The Chargers are a pretty bad team but the Raiders will have their hands full trying to get back on the winning track with them at home next week.

  6. It’s so funny that Raider fans think they can beat New England. Their defense is worse than New England’s, and we all know NE’s offense is way better. Look up how many points the Pats score against Del Rio defenses.

  9. This raiders team is headscratchingly not very good.

    EJ Manuel stares down receivers, another week of that and it’s on film again for defenses to see
    Jared cook drops passes, Receivers get no separation.
    O line is awful all of a sudden, a big part because under Todd Downing there is no power run game like last year, QB under center, with a FB. Playbook is shotgun run, shotgun run, throw short of the sticks on 3rd and long.
    Ken Norton Jr is continually outcoached and out schemed, D line gets pushed around, Sean Smith can’t cover and Connelly can’t get on the field.
    Jack Del Rio seems clueless about his staff and the identity of this team.
    The rest of the team, has bought into their hype from last year and think they can just show up and win games. This team isn’t competing with the Chiefs, and will lose to SD next week.

  11. I love Lynch as a Seattle fan and honestly wished him well in Oakland…but do you really think Sea would have let him just walk if they thought he was the Beast Mode of old???

    Don’t blame losses on him though – he will always give every ounce he has.

  16. …but do you really think Sea would have let him just walk if they thought he was the Beast Mode of old???

    They had no choice. If he reported, they would’ve been on the hook for 9 million bucks that they didn’t have room for.

  18. JP says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I love Lynch as a Seattle fan and honestly wished him well in Oakland…but do you really think Sea would have let him just walk if they thought he was the Beast Mode of old???

    Don’t blame losses on him though – he will always give every ounce he has.
    Marshawn isn’t what’s wrong with this team right now.

  19. The Raiders may end up with a losing 1st half of the season, which is the easiest part of their schedule, too. 3 losses in a row is not good for their playoff hopes.

    In other news The NFL allows the Raiders to wear “Vegas Strong” decals on their helmets but doesn’t allow the Cowboys to wear decals in support of the Dallas PD after they lost 5 officers in one night. No wonder they are losing fans.

