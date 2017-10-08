Report: Cam Newton “stunned” by media response to sexist comment

Getty Images

Why was Panthers quarterback Cam Newton so slow to apologize after his sexist comment last week? He apparently didn’t realize what a big deal it was going to be.

Newton was stunned by the media reaction to his comments, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s been clear from the beginning that Newton didn’t see what the big deal was about him smirking at a female reporter’s question and telling her he thought it was “funny” to hear her talking about football. Even after Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue approached him afterward to address it, Newton was dismissive. And as a media firestorm was ignited, Newton waited more than 24 hours before releasing his video apology.

Whether Newton truly understands that his words were wrong or simply apologized because he and his sponsors wanted the media firestorm to end we may never know. But in the beginning, he was caught off guard by how reporters reacted.