Report: Cam Newton “stunned” by media response to sexist comment

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 8, 2017, 6:56 AM EDT
Why was Panthers quarterback Cam Newton so slow to apologize after his sexist comment last week? He apparently didn’t realize what a big deal it was going to be.

Newton was stunned by the media reaction to his comments, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s been clear from the beginning that Newton didn’t see what the big deal was about him smirking at a female reporter’s question and telling her he thought it was “funny” to hear her talking about football. Even after Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue approached him afterward to address it, Newton was dismissive. And as a media firestorm was ignited, Newton waited more than 24 hours before releasing his video apology.

Whether Newton truly understands that his words were wrong or simply apologized because he and his sponsors wanted the media firestorm to end we may never know. But in the beginning, he was caught off guard by how reporters reacted.

4 responses to “Report: Cam Newton “stunned” by media response to sexist comment

  1. When is an apology not an apology? When the person giving it was forced to give it to save endorsements!

  3. He still has some growing up to do. Unfortunately, some of these athletes are coddled and worshipped by hangers on and fans only because they can throw a ball and run with it. Nobody ever tells them NO and they get spoiled and really don’t learn and progress as human beings. Newton is not a bad guy. He’s a victim of being a worshipped athlete.

  4. One media response by Michelle Beadle:

    “Not to stereotype, but I hear a lot from white men on these topics. You guys have a lot to say how black people should feel, about how women should feel. I gotta be honest with you guys. Shut up and listen for 5 minutes. Like, you will never know what I’ve been through, what he’s been through. Just listen. God forbid, you learn something.”

    Could he be stunned at that media response?

