Report: Eli Manning had neck X-ray after game

The Giants lost wide receiver Odell Beckham to a fractured ankle late in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and they had some concern about an injury to quarterback Eli Manning as well.

Gary Myers and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Manning had an X-ray of his neck after the game. Manning was kneed in the head by left tackle Ereck Flowers after taking a shot from Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on the Giants’ final possession of the game.

The X-ray came back clean, per the report, and Manning didn’t appear to be in any pain while addressing the media after the game. He said he did not suffer a concussion.

Manning has never missed a game since taking over as the Giants’ starter during his rookie season in 2004 and Sunday’s game ran his consecutive regular season start streak to 204 games. With no Beckham and a subpar offensive line, there may be some more pain to come as he tries to keep it going through the rest of the 2017 season.