Report: Luke Joeckel to play Sunday, have knee surgery during bye week

The Seahawks will have a bye week after facing the Rams this Sunday and one of their starting offensive linemen will reportedly be using it to address a knee problem.

Left guard Luke Joeckel missed Wednesday’s practice because of that knee problem and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Joeckel is expected to have surgery after playing against the Rams. If that’s what happens, Garafolo reports that it should be a “short absence” for Joeckel, although it’s not clear if that would include missing their Week Seven game against the Giants.

Joeckel signed with the Seahawks as a free agent this offseason and got a good review of his early work from offensive line coach Tom Cable this week.

“Yeah, very consistent,” Cable said, via the Seattle Times. “Obviously, his experience, I think his wisdom, that he’s grown playing tackle and some guard a year ago, has really paid off. You see him working well with [center] Justin [Britt], working well with [left tackle] Rees [Odhiambo], and I just think his level of consistency is very high right now.”

Odhiambo, who is set to play Sunday after injuring his chest last week, stepped into the starting lineup after George Fant tore his ACL in the preseason and Oday Aboushi recently moved into the starting lineup at right guard.