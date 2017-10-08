Report: Odell Beckham headed for surgery

AP

The Giants’ fifth straight loss looks like it will be a particularly painful one.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham had to be carted off the field after coming down hard on his left leg in the fourth quarter of their 27-22 loss to the Chargers. He appeared to be grabbing his ankle or lower leg and will reportedly be out of action for an extended period of time.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Beckham will require surgery. The exact nature of the injury isn’t known, but given the reaction on the field and how quickly the report of surgery has come out of the locker room it would seem to be a good bet that Beckham has played his final snap of the season.

The Giants also lost Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris to injuries on Sunday. Harris fractured his foot, so he’ll be out for a while as well. Shepard and Marshall suffered left ankle injuries and the Giants could be scouring the street for wideouts if both of them are also going to be out of action.