Report: Players from one team are told to stand for anthem or stay in locker room

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
Getty Images

The anthem controversy is subsiding. Unless it isn’t.

As the Week Five games approach, players from one of the teams that will be playing at 1:00 p.m. ET reportedly have been told that they have a choice, via Shaun King of the New York Daily News: Stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room.

The report doesn’t name the team. The teams playing at 1:00 p.m. ET are the Jets, Browns, Panthers, Lions, 49ers, Colts, Titans, Dolphins, Bills, Bengals, Chargers, Giants, Jaguars, Steelers, Cardinals, and Eagles.

Making the report more plausible is the fact that NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said this week during a media briefing that there are no plans to fine players who choose to remain in the locker room during the anthem, even though league rules require them to be on the field. (League rules do not require players to stand.)

If the mandate ruffled enough feathers to get multiple players to share the ultimatum with King, perhaps the next step will be for the players to authorize disclosure of the team for whom they play. Regardless of which team sent that message, the fact remains that no team has the power to issue that kind of directive.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Report: Players from one team are told to stand for anthem or stay in locker room

  4. Actually, the employer does have the authority to tell employees where to go on company time, if those directives aren’t unreasonable, or breaking a law. If the employee(or player) fails to follow reasonable directives, that’s called insubordination.

  5. Report: Players from one team are told to stand for anthem or stay in locker room.

    Crack reporting right there, we aren’t naming the team…but in case it happens you heard it here 1st.

  6. If the rules require them to be on the field during the anthem, but they don’t require them to stand, then telling them that they can stay in the locker room without penalty is just a half-arsed measure, an ad hoc contradiction of the rules, in an attempt to quiet the booing, because the booing creates a bad optic for the league.

    They either need to change the rule, or let them kneel and stand by their right to do so. This wishy washy policy only reinforces the legitimate perception that the league’s decision makers are out of their depths on this, and many other controversial issues.

  9. By now it should be clear to everybody that the original message is lost in the noise.

  10. I’m really glad this has become an old fashioned pissing match between players and owners, with the fans stuck in the middle.
    And what’s not surprising, is the simple fact that absolutely nothing constructive is being formed from these protests.
    They’re just protests to protest.
    One player is protesting, but refuses to divulge his reasons why.
    Stupid.
    No dialogue, no solutions.

  13. I think that you have this all wrong Mr. Florio.

    They have every right to make that directive. They have every right to tell the players that they have to stand or that there will be consequences. Case in point, the NBA has given the directive that all will stand.

    The 1st amendment gives the protection of free speech from the government imprisoning you for what you have said. It doesn’t say anything about freedom of consequences for your statements or actions from the populace or really anything else.

    The players trying to shame a team or teams, only goes to show that they just don’t get it. And the teams not taking a true stand one way or the other just makes this more difficult. They have to realize at some point, they need to crap or get off the pot. Their wishy washy responses are they attempt to try and placate the players and the fans. They will need to make a choice. In the end, it will go to the fans because without the fans they can’t pay the players, and they won’t make their precious profits. The sooner both the owners and the players get it, the better off they will be.

    Do the players have the right to stand, yes. Do everyone else have the right to agree or disagree, yes. The players overplayed their hand on this one. If they are truly trying to protest something important, they need to find a better way to get that across because this particular way has run it’s course and it is no longer working. They should take a page of Malcom Jenkins book, stand and protest. People aren’t complaining about his protest in fact most of the time we don’t even hear about it. It also worked in the NBA with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

  14. THANK GOODNESS the post-9/11 patriotic/nationalistic taxpayer paid for pregame military aircraft/seven gun salutes/multiple patriotic/nationalistic songs BEFORE the National Anthem are over.

    Unfortunately… due to the minimizing and over-politicizing of the National Anthem… the National Anthem is not as respected by many Americans.

    I love the National Anthem.

  15. So what will the team do when the disrespectful players come out and stand, but turn their back to the flag during the anthem?
    Or stand with a militant fist in the air?

  16. Oh but they do have that power. These are private organizations that can make whatever rules of conduct they want. They can then fine or fire players for not following those directives. And players would have no recourse. There is no first amendment rights in the employee employer relationship. Players can chose to kneel…have at it…this is America. But you are not free from the consequences of your choices.

  17. Shaun King. The white guy who identifies as black. Lied about getting jumped by white guys and put in the hospital which there is no record of. His birth certificate says both of his parents are white. Makes a good living being a professional racist. Only in America.

  18. Shaun King? Now there’s someone with journalistic integrity who writes a clearly unbiased column.
    Yes, that’s sarcasm.
    Wait. Does he even write for the DN anymore? I thought they fired him?

  19. Did anyone see the University of Florida tribute of the song I will not back down. That was about US (both us and U.S.). This anthem stuff has to stop. I have a friend who was hassled and maybe even assaulted by police because he was a “redneck” (if they’d only known who he really was). It’s never going to be perfect. Just be kind. Be open minded. And for Gods sake stand for those that have died or risked never seeing their family again to protect our rights. And as other posters have said do it on your own time if you feel it needed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!