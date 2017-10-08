Reports: Titans preparing to start Matt Cassel

Getty Images

A final decision has not been made, but it looks like Marcus Mariota will be sitting out Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are preparing to go with Matt Cassel in Miami. Mariota was pulled from last Sunday’s game against the Texans after injuring his hamstring and was a limited participant in practice all week, although Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cassel did the majority of the work with the first team during team portions of the practices.

Mariota and the Titans will have an extra day before they play in Week Six as they face the Colts on Monday night, so Mariota would have 15 days between games if he does not play this Sunday.

The Titans signed Brandon Weeden to serve as a backup for Cassel during the week.