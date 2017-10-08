Stephen Ross: It’s “incumbent” on players to “stand and salute” flag

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has supported the rights of players to not stand during the anthem. But Ross now believes that the time has come to consistently stand.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ross couched the issue on Sunday in terms of pragmatism, explaining that if the President and a significant portion of the public believe that standing for the flag is a referendum on patriotism, players should treat it that way. Ross said that President Trump’s comments from 16 days ago “changed that whole paradigm,” prompting Ross to change his views on whether it’s acceptable to not stand.

“I think it’s incumbent upon players today if that’s how the public is looking at it, is to stand and salute the flag,” Ross said.

It’s a surprising comment, largely because there’s nothing Ross can do to force players to stand for the anthem, and there’s nothing he can do if they choose not to. It’s possible, then, that the Dolphins are the team whose players were reportedly told to stand or to stay in the locker room.

However it plays out, it will make for an interesting scene in Miami in about 10 minutes.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Stephen Ross: It’s “incumbent” on players to “stand and salute” flag

  3. It’s incumbent upon the country to live up to its promise for all Americans. Making the country honor that is patriotic anything less is unacceptable.

  4. It’s a surprising comment, largely because there’s nothing Ross can do to force players to stand for the anthem, and there’s nothing he can do if they choose not to. It’s possible, then, that the

    Sure he can. Not only is it the rule book but he is the boss. So if they go on the field they must stand..

  9. The vocal minority tried to make you believe they were the majority again, but just like in the election, the silent majority won.

  11. Who cares(except the ppl with no lives). Give this story a rest.Was at college game yesterday and both teams came out after the anthem to avoid this crap.I go to church every Sunday plus bible study but I’m not gonna have an aneurysm if someone I run into screams that he is a atheist. I tend to not worry about what other ppls beliefs are. All these ppl crying saying they will never watch another game because a few players kneel? My god, get a life.I won’t even mention the racist name calling during the anthem(when the racist should be singing the anthem and um…minding there own business.

  13. Go Trump Go!!!!!
    Making America Great Again?

    Thee owners do not want to feel the wrath of the GOAT President

  14. Intelligent people would not challenge their boss/owner and anticipate keeping their job. Of course, many athletes (and other people) are not noted for being Einsteins.

    Ask my 34 employees what would happen if they willfully disregarded one of my edicts.

  15. It’s a surprising comment, largely because there’s nothing Ross can do to force players to stand for the anthem, and there’s nothing he can do if they choose not to.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~
    You’re the lawyer, right? Ross, and to a lesser extent the league, is the employer. He can certainly tell them to not disrespect the flag while in uniform and/or while in his stadium. It is clear that Ross supports his players. It is also clear that he sees the problem with where/when the players choose to make their statement. That is far different than disagreeing or belittling why many say they kneel. The act itself (kneeling during the anthem) is directly disrespectful. The reason why they choose to kneel is fine…except for the idiots that want an apology from POTUS. Thank you, Mr. Ross, for understanding the reasonable request from many fans. Now, please do two things: #1 Talk to Stills and his crew and give them another forum…and #2 tell Gase to stop calling 6 yard pass plays on 3rd and 10 😉

  21. He could fire an employee for not following company policies. That’s a boss’s right last I checked. I would love to see that happen. Would make my day.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!