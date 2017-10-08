Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall go down with ankle injuries

Getty Images

The Giants are down a couple of wide receivers in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Sterling Shepard left with a left ankle injury and Brandon Marshall followed with a left ankle injury of his own a couple of plays later. Marshall has been taken back to the locker room on a cart while Shepard remains on the sideline getting attention from the team’s medical staff.

Marshall’s injury came as he made a futile one-handed attempt to reel in an Eli Manning pass before stepping out of bounds. That helped stall a drive and keep the score 9-7 Giants.

The Giants got their touchdown on a 23-yard run by Orleans Darkwa and they’ve been effective running the ball with 97 yards on 13 carries. They only ran the ball once on the drive featuring the two wide receiver injuries, however, and the Chargers will now get a chance to jump into the lead.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. ET: Both Shepard and Marshall have been ruled out and Dwayne Harris is in the locker room with a foot injury. Roger Lewis and Odell Beckham are the only receivers for the Giants the rest of the way.