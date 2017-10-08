Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

K Steven Hauschka has quickly become a popular member of the Bills.

The Dolphins don’t give WR Jarvis Landry many chances to make plays down the field.

WR Danny Amendola has been a consistent part of the Patriots offense.

The Jets have committed 10 penalties in each of the last two games.

The Ravens need to stoke their pass rush.

October has been a good month for the Bengals to play at home.

Why isn’t Duke Johnson the featured back for the Browns?

The Steelers have had some memorable games with the Jaguars over the years.

After two losses to the Chiefs last year, the Texans will try for a better result on Sunday.

Will Peyton Manning’s presence help lift the Colts to a win?

A look at how the Jaguars have used RB Leonard Fournette.

The Titans have tried to keep WR Corey Davis mentally sharp while he’s out with a hamstring injury.

A call for the Broncos to make a trade for an offensive tackle.

The Chiefs may be targeting TE Travis Kelce often this weekend.

Casey Hayward has emerged as the top cornerback for the Chargers.

A look at offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s work with the Raiders through four weeks.

The Cowboys got some defensive help in time to face the Packers.

The Giants want to cut down on missed tackles.

A few reasons to think the Eagles can sustain their strong start.

Breaking down the play of the Redskins receivers.

The Bears are doing all they can to get QB Mitch Trubisky comfortable ahead of his first start.

Cutting down on interceptions has lifted Lions QB Matthew Stafford to a higher level of play.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers closed his last meeting with the Cowboys in grand fashion.

The Vikings offensive line may need to do more with RB Dalvin Cook out of the picture.

The Falcons have a 7-2 record coming out of their bye week since QB Matt Ryan joined the team.

The Panthers have won five of their last six games against the Lions.

Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn wants to build on recent success.

Does Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston get overly pumped up for big games?

Assessing the impact that the loss of LB Markus Golden will have on the Cardinals defense.

Rams QB Jared Goff‘s next test is the Seahawks defense.

The 49ers are on the opposite side of the field from RB Frank Gore this week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sees “challenges across the board” in the Rams.