Texans show some life, but Chiefs answer before half

AP

The Texans are trying to keep things close, and they’re relying on some young players on offense to do so.

They just cut the Chiefs lead to 16-7 just before halftime, with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson hitting DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown.

The play capped an impressive eight-play, 75-yard drive, which included a 25-yard run by rookie running back D'Onta Foreman. He had fumbled earlier in the game, but the Texans showed some faith and were rewarded.

It’s the kind of spark they needed after star defensive end J.J. Watt was taken to the hospital for further tests, after a knee injury knocked him out for the game.

The Chiefs answered with another touchdown to Charcandrick West, and lead 23-7 going into the break. The Texans will get the ball first to start the second half.