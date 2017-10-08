Three Dolphins stay in locker room during anthem

Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross now thinks any players who are on the field should stand for the national anthem.

So his three players who have been kneeling decided to take themselves out of the equation.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, all the Dolphins who were on the field stood, but Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas, and Mike Thomas were not on the field.

Those three, who have been taking a knee during anthems, came out of the locker room after the anthem played.

Ross’ about-face is interesting, and his message got through to his players, with his three protestors forced to keep it under cover. Until they’re given a chance to talk about it, at least.