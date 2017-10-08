V.P. Pence leaves 49ers-Colts game due to kneeling during anthem

Getty Images

The Vice President has joined the President in their concerns regarding players kneeling during the national anthem.

Vice President Mike Pence, who previously served as the governor of Indiana, tweeted that he left Sunday’s game between the 49ers and the Colts. As previously, there were 23 49ers players who took a knee.

“I left today’s Colts game because [President Trump] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence said via Twitter.

The Vice President can hardly claim that he was surprised by the development, given that so many 49ers took a knee last week — and given public comments from people like 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and 49ers owner Jed York regarding the situation. Chances are that the Vice President showed up with every intention to quickly exit, if the 49ers did what he knew or should have known they’d do.

And so, as the issue was finally beginning to subside, it’s now moving back toward a full boil, with the holders of the two highest offices in the land developing a tag-team approaching that likely will see the Commander-in-Chief soon make a return to the ring via the top rope.