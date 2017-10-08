Was Ezekiel Elliott’s best game his last game for a while?

AP

Ezekiel Elliott had his best game of the year, rushing for 116 yards on 29 carries and catching one pass for 16 yards. It also could be his last game for a while.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments last Monday as part of the NFL’s latest attempt to lift a temporary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court judge Sept. 8. A decision is expected this week.

The NFL suspended Elliott in August for six games after a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations.

Elliott politely declined to comment about anything off the field.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn’t know whether Elliott would remain eligible to play after the Cowboys’ bye next week, declining to speculate on when or how the court might rule.

“I don’t have any idea if it will be this week,” Jones said. “I’ve had no indication, and I certainly don’t have any idea what the decision will be.”