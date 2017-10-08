Week Five early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Bills at Bengals
Bills: LB Ramon Humber, WR Jordan Matthews, G John Miller, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, DT Jerel Worthy, CB E.J. Gaines
Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, S Derron Smith, TE Ryan Hewitt, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone
Jets at Browns
Jets: RB Matt Forte, DE Kony Ealy, LB Josh Martin, CB Darryl Roberts, QB Christian Hackenberg, LB Obum Gwacham, CB Juston Burris
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Kenny Britt, LB Jamie Collins, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley
Panthers at Lions
Panthers: S Kurt Coleman, C Ryan Kalil, S Demetrious Cox, DT Vernon Butler, QB Brad Kaaya, T John Theus, CB LaDarius Gunter
Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Paul Worrilow, RB Tion Green, LB Thurson Armbrister, CB Teez Tabor, G Tim Lelito
49ers at Colts
49ers: LB Reuben Foster, S Eric Reid, S Adrian Colbert, LB Dekoda Watson, LB Mark Nzeocha, WR Kendrick Bourne, G Erik Magnuson
Colts: QB Andrew Luck, TE Jack Doyle, CB Nate Hairston, RB Matt Jones, CB Quincy Wilson, WR Chester Rogers, OL Kyle Kalis
Titans at Dolphins
Titans: QB Marcus Mariota, WR Corey Davis, S Johnathan Cyprien, WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, G Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd
Dolphins: S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young, DT Jordan Phillips
Chargers at Giants
Chargers: RB Branden Oliver, WR Mike Williams, QB Cardale Jones, LB Korey Toomer, T Tyler Marz, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu
Giants: RB Paul Perkins, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, QB Davis Webb, TE Matt LaCosse, CB Michael Hunter, DT Robert Thomas
Cardinals at Eagles
Cardinals: T D.J. Humphries, DT Robert Nkemdiche, QB Blaine Gabbert, WR Chad Williams, RB D.J. Foster, LB Scooby Wright, OL Alex Boone
Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox, CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Wendell Smallwood, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Jaylen Watkins
Jaguars at Steelers
Jaguars: LB Lerentee McCray, WR Jaelen Strong, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Jarrod Wilson, C Brandon Linder, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls
Steelers: LB James Harrison, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Eli Rogers, CB Brian Allen, T Jerald Hawkins, T Marcus Gilbert, DT Daniel McCullers