Week Five early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Bills at Bengals

Bills: LB Ramon Humber, WR Jordan Matthews, G John Miller, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, DT Jerel Worthy, CB E.J. Gaines

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, S Derron Smith, TE Ryan Hewitt, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone

Jets at Browns

Jets: RB Matt Forte, DE Kony Ealy, LB Josh Martin, CB Darryl Roberts, QB Christian Hackenberg, LB Obum Gwacham, CB Juston Burris

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Kenny Britt, LB Jamie Collins, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley

Panthers at Lions



Panthers: S Kurt Coleman, C Ryan Kalil, S Demetrious Cox, DT Vernon Butler, QB Brad Kaaya, T John Theus, CB LaDarius Gunter

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Paul Worrilow, RB Tion Green, LB Thurson Armbrister, CB Teez Tabor, G Tim Lelito

49ers at Colts

49ers: LB Reuben Foster, S Eric Reid, S Adrian Colbert, LB Dekoda Watson, LB Mark Nzeocha, WR Kendrick Bourne, G Erik Magnuson

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, TE Jack Doyle, CB Nate Hairston, RB Matt Jones, CB Quincy Wilson, WR Chester Rogers, OL Kyle Kalis

Titans at Dolphins

Titans: QB Marcus Mariota, WR Corey Davis, S Johnathan Cyprien, WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, G Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd

Dolphins: S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young, DT Jordan Phillips

Chargers at Giants

Chargers: RB Branden Oliver, WR Mike Williams, QB Cardale Jones, LB Korey Toomer, T Tyler Marz, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu

Giants: RB Paul Perkins, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, QB Davis Webb, TE Matt LaCosse, CB Michael Hunter, DT Robert Thomas

Cardinals at Eagles

Cardinals: T D.J. Humphries, DT Robert Nkemdiche, QB Blaine Gabbert, WR Chad Williams, RB D.J. Foster, LB Scooby Wright, OL Alex Boone

Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox, CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Wendell Smallwood, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Jaylen Watkins

Jaguars at Steelers

Jaguars: LB Lerentee McCray, WR Jaelen Strong, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Jarrod Wilson, C Brandon Linder, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls

Steelers: LB James Harrison, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Eli Rogers, CB Brian Allen, T Jerald Hawkins, T Marcus Gilbert, DT Daniel McCullers