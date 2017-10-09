49ers claim Dexter McCoil off waivers, cut Lorenzo Jerome

Getty Images

The 49ers claimed defensive back Dexter McCoil off waivers from the Chargers. They waived defensive back Lorenzo Jerome in a corresponding move.

McCoil appeared in two games this season, making one tackle on special teams.

He originally signed with the Chargers Jan. 12, 2016. As a rookie in 2016, he appeared in 16 games, with two starts, and made 24 tackles with five passes defensed and one interception. He also made three tackles on special teams.

McCoil played the 2014 season with the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League and the 2015 season with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Jerome originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4 out of Saint Francis (PA) University. This season, he appeared in four games and registered three tackles.

