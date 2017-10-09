Adam Gase struggles to describe Chris Foerster situation

AP

The Dolphins have already lost their home opener to a hurricane, their quarterback for the season, replaced him with a retired television analyst, and and had a free agent walk out in the middle of a road trip.

So you’ll have to pardon coach Adam Gase if he chose exactly the wrong set of words to describe the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster after video emerged of him snorting a white powder with a rolled up $20 bill on his desk before going into a meeting.

“Since I’ve been around him, he’s always been a guy who put his head down and worked,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “He was here at 4 in the morning, worked as hard as he could for us. It is what it is.”

Gase said he learned of the video late last night, when General Manager Chris Grier called to tell him.

“I don’t think I can say what my reaction was,” Gase said.

Gase didn’t say if he demanded the resignation.

“He’s disappointed,” Gase said of Foerster, “he’s upset, he’s mad at himself. It’s unfortunate. . . .

“It is what it is,” Gase said. “That’s what [this league] is. Just keep dealing with situations that come up and move on.”

Gase said he’s known Foerster since 2008, and worked with him previously in San Francisco.

“It’s not a good situation,” Gase said. “It wasn’t something that you would expect. Things happen sometimes that you don’t anticipate and you have to deal with it. It’s not fun, especially when you’re close with somebody. You’ve got to take the next swtep and move on. We’re going to play on Sunday.”

As they’ve done so far this season with all the other distractions, the Dolphins are going to move forward. Perhaps they should keep their heads up, however.