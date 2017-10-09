Andrew Luck won’t play against Titans

Getty Images

The Colts got quarterback Andrew Luck back at practice last week, but he’s not quite ready to take the next step and return to game action.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced on Monday that Luck will not play against the Titans next Monday night. Jacoby Brissett will make his fifth start of the season for Indianapolis while Luck continues to work his way back into form after his offseason shoulder surgery.

Luck was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday last week and sat out Thursday’s session.

Luck said last week that he’s certain he will get there at some point in the regular season, although he adds it will be some time before he will “feel comfortable going out there and whipping every throw.”