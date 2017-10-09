Bears score a touchdown on a fake punt

AP

The Bears had not had a pass play over 30 yards this season, and it did not look like they were going to score a touchdown Monday night. It took a fake punt, but Chicago accomplished both.

Bears punter Pat O'Donnell threw a pass to Benny Cunningham on fourth-and-six from the Minnesota 38. Cunningham ran it in for the Bears’ first touchdown of the night, and their first pass play of more than 30 yards this season.

Coach John Fox elected to kick the extra point, leaving the Vikings holding a 10-9 lead with 5:23 remaining in the quarter.