Ben McAdoo: Never say never, but Victor Cruz return is not an option

After Giants receivers kept heading to the sideline or locker room with injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, some wondered if the team would bring back a former member of the team to flesh out the receiving group.

Victor Cruz is a free agent after failing to make the Bears out of training camp this summer and his familiarity with the team’s offense made him a popular name to bandy about when discussing where the Giants would go after watching Odell Beckham, Dwayne Harris, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard leave with injuries.

It doesn’t look like there will be a reunion, however. Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn’t rule it out entirely thanks to the well-worn “never say never” caveat, but he said, via multiple reports, that Cruz is “not an option” to return to the team at the moment.

While he know the system, it’s not all that surprising. Cruz was unimpressive in 2016, his first action since tearing his patellar tendon during the 2014 season, and his brief time with the Bears showed no sign that he’d recovered what was missing from his game.