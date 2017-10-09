Bilal Powell has strained calf, which could leave Eli McGuire carrying the load Sunday

Getty Images

Bilal Powell has a strained calf, coach Todd Bowles said, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. The Jets list Powell as day to day.

That means the Jets could play without Powell and Matt Forte on Sunday against the Patriots. Forte has missed the past two games with turf toe.

Bowles, though, isn’t concerned about the team’s health at the position just yet.

“I’ll be concerned at the end of the week,” Bowles said. “Right now, I’ll see how the week goes, and hopefully, we can see some progress.”

Powell played 17 snaps against the Browns, getting two carries for 5 yards and making four catches for 28 yards.

Bowles said the Jets aren’t currently considering signing another running back, though rookie Eli McGuire and Travaris Cadet are the only healthy players at the position.

McGuire will “carry the load” if Powell and Forte can’t play Sunday. He had 11 carries for 20 yards and two catches for 10 yards against the Browns.

Cadet doesn’t have a touch since the Jets signed him Sept. 27, three days after Forte was injured in the Week 3 game against the Dolphins.