Cardinals G.M. suggest that roster changes could come

Getty Images

The Cardinals suffered a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Sunday, a loss described by G.M. Steve Keim as the worst since the 2015 NFC title game.

And Keim, appearing Monday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, suggesting that changes could be coming.

“Quite frankly, we need to continue rotate players in and out of here and find players who can help us,” Keim said, via az central sports. “If a guy continually makes the same mistake and he’s not going to fix it, we’ll go ahead and make a decision and look at the ready list [of available free agents] and bring on some guys, who we are this week, and make some changes.”

Keim bemoaned the performance of both sides of the ball in the loss to the Eagles.

“Starting off defensively, I mean the third-down conversions that they made, third and 19, obviously that can’t happen,” Keim said. “Poor tackling. Simple coverage basics that you’re taught. Playing the sticks. Playing aggressive in coverage. Not giving up first downs as easily as we did. It’s really frustrating.

“And offensively, I don’t think it’s any question that we had to try and run the ball effectively to get them off balance and maybe try to throw some play actions. Maybe we hit some deep shots on them. But when you can’t run the ball effectively, I think we all know . . . when teams tee off and know you’re going to throw the football quite a bit, not only is it extremely difficult to pass protect but it’s difficult to pass protect knowing what’s coming. You’re going to be constantly getting pressure.”

The Cardinals have gotten more than constant pressure this year, and quarterback Carson Palmer lacks the mobility to thrive in the face of it. Unless things change across the board for the Cardinals, this season quickly could become a lost season — with more than players possibly losing their jobs.