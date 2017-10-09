Case Keenum leads Vikings to game’s first touchdown

AP

After watching Case Keenum march the Vikings down the field to start the second half, the only question is: What took the Vikings so long to change quarterbacks?

The Vikings took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards in 13 plays.

Keenum threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 10-2 lead. Keenum went 7-for-8 for 57 yards and the touchdown on the drive.

Keenum, who replaced Sam Bradford on the Vikings’ final series of the first half, now is 10-for-11 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Bradford finished his night 5-of-11 for 36 yards. He also took four sacks and two other hits.