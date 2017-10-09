Case Keenum replaces Sam Bradford late in first half as Vikings lead 3-2

AP

Case Keenum replaced Sam Bradford on the Vikings’ final drive before the half. Bradford, who missed the past three games with a knee injury, first looked rusty and then, after taking six hits, appeared gimpy.

The Vikings had only four first downs and 34 yards with Bradford at quarterback, as he completed 5-of-11 passes for 36 yards. They lost 35 yards on four sacks and gave up a safety.

Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks each had two sacks for the Bears, with Floyd tackling Bradford in the end zone with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

The Vikings did manage a 3-2 lead at halftime, though, as Everson Griffen sacked Mitchell Trubisky and forced a fumble that Linval Joseph recovered at the Chicago 13. The Vikings gained 5 yards before settling for a 26-yard Kai Forbath field goal with 1:02 left until halftime.

Trubisky, in his NFL debut, went 9-for-17 for 89 yards. But the Bears haven’t helped him. Chicago has had six costly penalties for 45 yards, including a holding penalty on Markus Wheaton that nullified a 42-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard.