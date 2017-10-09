Charles Clay had surgery on torn meniscus Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
Bills tight end Charles Clay left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and he didn’t wait long to have surgery to address his injuries.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Clay diagnosed with a torn meniscus and sprained MCL. He had surgery to repair the injury on Monday and coach Sean McDermott told the media that he anticipates being without Clay for multiple weeks.

Clay has 20 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns this season and leads the Bills in both receiving yards and average yards per catch. Only LeSean McCoy has caught more passes and wide receiver Jordan Matthews is the only other Bill with at least 10 catches, so Clay’s been playing a major role as a target for Tyrod Taylor.

Matthews is currently out with a thumb injury, so Taylor will have to find a way to move the ball through the air with the likes of Andre Holmes, Zay Jones, Brandon Tate, Nick O'Leary and Logan Thomas in leading roles.

3 responses to “Charles Clay had surgery on torn meniscus Monday

  2. The Bills true problems are at WR. Nick Oleary has been a fairly underrated talent for the Bills over the past 2 years. Im excited to see what he does with starting time. The real problem for the Bills is that after rookie Zay Jones (who cant catch a football to save his career right now) and Andre Holmes the Bills are starting career kick returners and STs gunners at WR (the fact that Brandon Tate and Kaelin Clay are starters is BAD). These guys dont have route trees, they dont have the ability to create separation, they dont have great hands and its killing the QB and the offense as a whole. The Bills need to spend this bye week hiring every FA WR east of the mississippi and see if they can get one who works. ANYTHING to take pressure off Lesean mccoy

