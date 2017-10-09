Charles Clay had surgery on torn meniscus Monday

Getty Images

Bills tight end Charles Clay left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and he didn’t wait long to have surgery to address his injuries.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Clay diagnosed with a torn meniscus and sprained MCL. He had surgery to repair the injury on Monday and coach Sean McDermott told the media that he anticipates being without Clay for multiple weeks.

Clay has 20 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns this season and leads the Bills in both receiving yards and average yards per catch. Only LeSean McCoy has caught more passes and wide receiver Jordan Matthews is the only other Bill with at least 10 catches, so Clay’s been playing a major role as a target for Tyrod Taylor.

Matthews is currently out with a thumb injury, so Taylor will have to find a way to move the ball through the air with the likes of Andre Holmes, Zay Jones, Brandon Tate, Nick O'Leary and Logan Thomas in leading roles.