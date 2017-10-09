Chiefs receiver Chris Conley injures Achilles, adding to their list

The Chiefs won, and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

But they also added to their lengthy list of injuries in Sunday night’s win over Houston.

Wide receiver Chris Conley had to be carted off the field late in the game with a non-contact Achilles injury, going down immediately while fielding an onside kick with an open field in front of him.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was short on specifics but disturbed by the trend.

“Throughout the league, you’re even seeing them at the college level, which is kind of unique,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “I don’t remember this being [like] that. At one point a few years ago, you could kinda look at the shoes, but the shoe companies, I think, have done a pretty good job of putting these things together. So I don’t know exactly why. But it does seem there are a few of these.”

The Chiefs also lost safety Steven Terrell to a concussion on the opening kickoff, and tight end Travis Kelce, who took a helmet-to-helmet shot, returned to the game, but then left to be evaluated for a concussion.

If the Chiefs can get philosophical about it, it’s only because they’ve had so many. They’ve lost a starter or regular contributor in each game.

Star safety Eric Berry tore his Achilles in the opener, and was followed by injuries to varying degrees for center Mitch Morse, kicker Cairo Santos and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and now Conley will apparently miss the rest of the year.

  2. Nothing new we had major injuries all last year to. We will get no sympathy cards from and fan base of team in the nfl. It’s pretty impressive that dispite all the injuries the last two years the chiefs have only lost like 4 regular season games.

  3. In general I’ve always felt that playing on turf was much worse on my body than playing on grass, and this was for less contact sports like soccer. I’d imagine it would be even worse for football. I think most teams have gone away from turf (the ravens removed theirs for grass) but it’d be nice if every team played on grass. The NFL has so much money that maintaining grass shouldn’t be a problem (see: solder field). Then my other point is that it seems we see more injuries early on in the season and preseason. I think guys just go from nothing to everything without enough build up practice. Veterans and stars who know they’re making the team can slowly build into it, but not other guys.

