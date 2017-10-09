Chris Foerster resigns after drug video emerges

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the strange story of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster to reach its logical conclusion.

The Dolphins issued a statement saying Foerster is resigning his post today.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

After video of Foerster snorting white powder with a rolled up $20 bill emerged last night, the Dolphins issued the kind of statement that you issue when you don’t know what else to say.

This morning, they added a little more.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior, the team statement read. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster’s the second offensive line coach they’ve had to jettison in recent years, after Jim Turner was let go as a result of the Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito bullying scandal.