Colts elevate Darnell Sankey, place Krishawn Hogan on IR

The Colts promoted inside linebacker Darnell Sankey from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. They placed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan on injured reserve to make room.

Sankey has spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Sankey spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders as a rookie in 2016.

Hogan was elevated from the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 26 and played in the past two games. He was originally signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 4.

The Colts also announced they signed running back Marcus Murphy to the practice squad.