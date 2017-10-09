Cowboys’ laterals could have been the most insane ending in NFL history

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT
AP

Overlooked in the Packers’ dramatic comeback win over the Cowboys on Sunday is just how crazy an ending the Cowboys nearly pulled off on the game’s final play.

With the ball on their own 25-yard line and five seconds left in the game, the Cowboys tried what teams always try in that situation: A desperate, Stanford band-style, multiple-lateral play. What was crazy about this particular play was how close it came to working — thanks in part to multiple players on the Packers seeming to think the game had ended while the play was still going on.

The play started with Dak Prescott passing to Bryce Butler for 10 yards. Butler lateraled to Ezekiel Elliott, who made a nice move and picked up 20 yards before lateraling to Prescott, who lateraled back to Butler, who lateraled back to Prescott, who lateraled to Jason Witten.

At that point Witten threw a lateral that hit the ground, and several players just quit on the play. It’s unclear what they were thinking — perhaps they thought Witten had thrown the ball forward, which would have ended the play, although replays clearly show it was a backward pass — but they just stopped. Packers linebacker Nick Perry picked up the ball and just stood there, and several other players were just standing around watching him.

Cowboys center Travis Frederick alertly knocked the ball out of Perry’s hands and began running with it, but when he tried to lateral the ball hit the ground and the Packers recovered, finally ending the game.

It easily could have gone differently, however. Prescott was trailing Frederick, and if Frederick had realized it and pitched the ball to Prescott, it’s entirely possible that Prescott would have been able to score himself or find someone else to lateral to. The Cowboys could have won, and if they had it could have been the craziest ending in NFL history.

Perry would have been the scapegoat for a Packers loss, because he had the ball and just had to kneel down to win the game, and instead he just stood there. But he was far from the only Packer who didn’t understand what was going on. Even Packers head coach Mike McCarthy appeared to step on the field before the play was over. FOX announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman also didn’t seem to fully grasp how close they were to calling the most insane final play ever.

As it stands, the play will be largely forgotten, and when people speak of Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys game they’ll remember it ending with Aaron Rodgers saving the day. It nearly ended a whole lot differently.

24 responses to "Cowboys' laterals could have been the most insane ending in NFL history

  3. What’s the first thing you learned in high school football, play to the whistle.

    Could haves, should haves, it was this close, those are Viking excuses, the Cowboys still lost and are at 2-3.

  4. Only the Packers could’ve lost in that manner. With the Packers, no matter the lead or the time remaining, they have the worst luck in those sun-moon-and-stars all-aligned moments. Whew.

  8. I was watching that play with my Dad and we both were laughing at comical the whole thing seemed.

  13. In most instances, if a player just stands with the ball, as Perry did, he is assumed to have surrendered himself and the officials should whistle the play dead. Should have been over then.

  14. Were the ref’s even in position to make a call on a forward lateral during that final play? Is that reviewable?

  16. When I saw 5 guys rush the QB my first thought was how do Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers still have jobs? Those two are horrendous.

    If the Packers ever gets coaches who know defense while Aaron Rodgers still ‘has it’ then we’ll finally have to consider them contenders. But, he ain’t getting any younger.

    You mean the team that didn’t lose the game that way or the team with Rodgers who maybe does the last minute Hail Mary better than anybody ever?

    I forget when did Green Bay lose a game in this manner

  18. “Joe Buck and Troy Aikman also didn’t seem to fully grasp …” So what else is new? After having two games of Romo calling the Pack, it was painful going back to these guys.

    It was nice hearing the hurt in Aikman’s voice after the pick-six, though.

  19. It was pretty clear the Packers had never practiced such a situation and none of the guys had any idea what to do, or even what the rules are.

    You get the sense that Packer practice consists of Rodgers chucking the ball all over the field with the rest of the guys cheering him on.

  20. Green Bay is undefeated in AT&T stadium. Jerry Jones to petition NFL to have Packers banned from visiting ever again.

  21. “Troy Aikman also didn’t seem to fully grasp”

    You mean the guy who was going on and on about David Bakhtiari giving up a sack until the camera cut to Bakhtiari in street clothes on the sidelines and Aikman finally realized Bakhtiari wasn’t even healthy or playing? Shocker.

  23. This is a non-story.
    The real story here is, THE COWBOYS ARE BACK TO REALITY. with a side piece on how Ezekiel Elliott has delayed his suspension for no reason.

  24. skoalbrother1980 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:38 am
    In most instances, if a player just stands with the ball, as Perry did, he is assumed to have surrendered himself and the officials should whistle the play dead. Should have been over then.
    ————-
    I don’t know if you made that up, or somebody actually told you that one time. But it obviously isn’t true. Could you imagine the mayhem that would ensue if players could just standstill to end plays? QBs could just drop back in the pocket and if they found themselves surrounded by defenders just stop running and stand there motionless making any hit a penalty.

