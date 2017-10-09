Damarious Randall denies getting penalty he got

AP

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall denied getting the penalty he got after his interception return for a touchdown.

Randall scored on a 21-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. After he reached the end zone, he flipped the ball at Dak Prescott before throwing up Dez Bryant‘s X. Randall drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting Prescott.

Randall pled ignorance when asked about the penalty.

“What happened after the play?” Randall said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I don’t think I had a penalty.”

When told that he did, Randall replied: “Yeah, I don’t think I got a penalty.”

When told he flipped the ball toward Prescott, he said: “Flip what?”

Randall denied he flipped the ball at Prescott, even though Fox showed it, referee Terry McAulay announced it and the official play-by-play lists it. Whether he truly believes he didn’t do what he did, Randall can expect a fine from the NFL later this week.

He admitted last week he had “growing up” to do after being sent to the locker room in the second half of a Week 4 victory over the Bears. Randall played 58 of 74 defensive snaps against the Cowboys, with one tackle and one defensed pass in addition to the interception.