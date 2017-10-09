Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers threw a perfect ball

Getty Images

The Cowboys were left cursing Aaron Rodgers once again after the Packers quarterback used his arm, legs and head to drive his team for a winning touchdown in the final minute of Sunday’s game in Dallas, but the man who caught Rodgers’ game-winning throw shied away from the profane when discussing the play.

After Rodgers scrambled out of trouble for a first down, he fired an incompletion to wide receiver Davante Adams in the end zone on first down. Adams went back to the huddle and told his quarterback to “throw it back up to me” and the second time was the charm.

“Aaron threw it a little higher, and behind me,” Adams said, via the MMQB.com. “He threw it in a great spot. The first one I saw a little later. The second one was in a perfect spot. … Aaron threw a perfect ball, which he does a lot,” Adams said. “It feels good to make this catch, my first game-winner, and on the biggest stage in football.”

It was a far better ending than Adams’ last game, which saw him head to the hospital after suffering a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. Adams called it “amazing” and a “blessing” that he was able to return to action against the Cowboys and the Packers were certainly happy to have him in the perfect spot to receive Rodgers’ perfect throw.