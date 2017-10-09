De Smith: No player is disrespecting our country or flag

Sunday became, in many respects, one of the most monumental days in the history of the anthem controversy. It marked the renewal of the effort by politicians to make the issue their own. It also became the day on which the owners pushed back.

Whether the reasoned, pragmatic approach from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has essentially surrendered to the notion that kneeling constitutes disrespect regardless of whether it actually doesn’t, or the aggressive, matter-of-fact, my-way-or-the-highway attitude from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who seems to have grown weary of tiptoeing around what he wants, the owners abandoned months of paralysis and decided to remind everyone that the bosses are the bosses and the workers are the workers.

On Monday morning, the man who leads the union that defends and advances the rights of the workers made his position clear.

“Last week both the Commissioner and the Chair of the NFL Management Council John Mara were clear when they assured our union leaders, in the presence of other owners, that they would respect the Constitutional rights of our members without retribution,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to the day when everyone in Management can unite and truly embrace and article what that Flag stands for: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ instead of some of them just talking about standing. We look forward to continuing our talks with them on this very issue.”

As to the claim, previously from outsiders and most recently from Jones, that anything other than standing for the anthem constitutes disrespect, Smith disagrees.

“No player is disrespecting our Country or our Flag. As thousands have shown in the past, it takes bravery and courage to speak and confront these issues as our players have, especially when it is unpopular with some. There is room for Management to do the same and maybe then players do not have to risk the taunts and threats alone. This is their opportunity to lead as well and will be a true test of the motto that ‘Football is Family.’”

Two weeks ago, that was the approach. But with no long-term solution and with players not content to simply get it out of their systems and go back to standing, some owners have decided to do the things they did that allowed them to build and maintain great fortunes — issue orders and expect them to be complied with.

That could end up being a huge mistake. The owners have plenty of power, but on this issue they have none. The more they try to exercise it, the more inclined the players will be to resist. And the more inclined the union will be to stop treating this as a shared concern but as a matter of collective bargaining.

Which is maybe how it should have been treated all along.

If, in the end, the league wants to have the ability to tell players to stand for the anthem, the league needs to be ready to give the players something significant in return. And the harder the owners try to clamor for an outcome they currently don’t have the power to engineer, the bigger the concession should be.

16 responses to “De Smith: No player is disrespecting our country or flag

  2. “And the harder the owners try to clamor for an outcome they currently don’t have the power to engineer, the bigger the concession should be.”

    Should be? Baloney

  6. The NFL’s problem will magically be solved when the Dotard in Chief is removed from office. Until then players will continue to kneel.

  7. That could end up being a huge mistake. The owners have plenty of power, but on this issue they have none. The more they try to exercise it, the more inclined the players will be to resist. And the more inclined the union will be to stop treating this as a shared concern but as a matter of collective bargaining.

    We all know the owners are petrified of a walkout. Why? When the walkout begins, the salaries end… Most of these “millionaires” couldn’t live for a month with their five figure weekly salaries denied…The owners have all the power…

  8. you offer your hand to greet a stranger
    stranger purposely turns their back after seeing your gesture
    “I’m not disrespecting you”, they claim, “I’m just making a statement against people like you”

    makes sense

  10. Just play FOOTBALL and quit using your supposed STAGE to protest or soon enough you won’t have that STAGE to stand on!!! People are sick of watching it and soon enough nobody will! Bye STAGE and bye PAYCHECK!!! They way they are doing it is just dividing us MORE! Yet their too stupid to realize it.

  12. By not standing for the colors when the national anthem is played or performed is showing the utmost disrespect for our flag and country. Protest all you want….Except for the 70 seconds it takes for the anthem. Protest all you want…except when you are punched in on the clock for your job. Hey Smith, what would you do if you came to my work and I started imposing my beliefs and politics onto you? Would you feel not welcomed? Would you leave?

  13. There is no constitutional right to protest the government while at your job. You can do it if you want, but your employer also has the right to fire you or put you some place where you are not a distraction to their product.
    While the NFL may not be able to mandate players having to stand for the Anthem but they can mandate all teams stay in the locker room for the Anthem.

  14. Good try, can’t wait till the football revenues hitit rock bottom, players are hurting themselves

  15. Unless you are at the game, you have to go out of your way to see the protest on your TV. I have yet to see a single anthem on TV this year. I don’t think I saw any last year either. During the playoffs when the NFL and networks delay the opening kickoff is really about the only time you see the anthem before the game. I typically fast forward literally right up to the opening kickoff. This is not an issue for me personally.

    I can’t stand the way either side is handling things, but as an American I have to respect both sides freedom to handle things how they feel best. But for those that want to avoid it altogether it takes no effort (unless of course you are at the stadium)

  16. The kneeling players ARE protesting the anthem. If they are protesting something else, why kneel for the anthem? They are also protesting the flag. When Kaepernick originally started kneeling, he said “I refuse to STAND FOR THE FLAG” of a country that is evil and oppresses minorities. Quit trying to sugarcoat the protest — it is clearly a protest against the anthem and the flag.

