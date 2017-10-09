DeShone Kizer will do whatever he can so “I don’t have to sit out”

AP

The Browns made a quarterback change on Sunday when they pulled DeShone Kizer after a scoreless half and went with Kevin Hogan for the final 30 minutes of a 17-14 loss to the Jets.

Kizer was 8-of-17 for 87 yards in the first half and threw an interception on the Jets’ 2-yard-line, which gave him four red zone interceptions on the year. He also audibled into an option pitch to running back Isaiah Crowell on another trip close to the end zone, but saw his pitch fall to the ground for the Jets to recover for a second takeaway of the half.

Another possession got to the red zone and ended without points when Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal, which left Kizer understanding of the decision to make a change and vowing to do what it takes to keep it from happening again.

“I look forward to doing whatever I can to get better so I don’t have to sit out,” Kizer said, via Cleveland.com. “My job as a quarterback here is to do whatever I can to help win. It’s tough to do that when you’re not in the game due to poor performance.”

Coach Hue Jackson said after the game that he’d watch the tape before deciding who starts the next game. It will show Hogan playing more effectively in the second half, although he also threw an interception, and that will mean the decision will also have to do with whether he thinks a change is in the best interests of Kizer’s development.