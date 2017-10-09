Donald Penn has words with fan in parking lot after Raiders loss

Getty Images

The Raiders lost to the Ravens in Oakland on Sunday afternoon and that left at least one fan in a fighting mood in the parking lot after the game.

He didn’t exchange words with a Ravens fan or Ravens player, however. Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was the object of his scorn.

In a video shared on Twitter, the fan yells at a car driven by Penn and removes his cap as if getting ready for a physical altercation after Penn gets out for a closer exchange of unpleasantries. A security guard steps in and things don’t escalate beyond that point.

In his own tweet, Penn said that the fan threw a bottle at his car.

He threw a bottle at my car but I should of stayed in the car he was tryna get me to react so he could sue me glad I took a sec 2 think https://t.co/c3VqxjvHeB — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) October 9, 2017

Thankfully cooler heads prevailed before anyone was injured or arrested, but a three-game losing streak has clearly left people hot under the collar in Oakland.