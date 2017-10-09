FOX gets big rating for Packers-Cowboys

AP

The NFL got unsurprisingly strong ratings for Sunday’s big game between the Packers and Cowboys.

The game drew a 15.0 overnight rating, a big increase from the late afternoon national game in Week Five of the 2016 season. Last year’s comparable Week Five late afternoon game, Bengals-Cowboys on CBS, drew a 13.1 overnight rating, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily.

That 15.0 overnight rating is one of the best ratings in the NFL this season, although it doesn’t quite match the 16.1 for Cowboys-Broncos in Week Two. The Cowboys are the NFL’s best TV draw.

NBC’s ratings for Sunday Night Football were also up from Week Five last year, although maybe not up as much as expected. Last night’s Chiefs-Texans game got a 10.6 overnight rating, up 4 percent from Giants-Packers on Sunday night in Week Five last year. However, last year there was a presidential debate at the same time as the Week Five Sunday night game, so ratings were lower than normal.

Overall, NFL ratings seem to be rebounding from 2016 but not up to 2015 levels.