FOX gets big rating for Packers-Cowboys

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
AP

The NFL got unsurprisingly strong ratings for Sunday’s big game between the Packers and Cowboys.

The game drew a 15.0 overnight rating, a big increase from the late afternoon national game in Week Five of the 2016 season. Last year’s comparable Week Five late afternoon game, Bengals-Cowboys on CBS, drew a 13.1 overnight rating, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily.

That 15.0 overnight rating is one of the best ratings in the NFL this season, although it doesn’t quite match the 16.1 for Cowboys-Broncos in Week Two. The Cowboys are the NFL’s best TV draw.

NBC’s ratings for Sunday Night Football were also up from Week Five last year, although maybe not up as much as expected. Last night’s Chiefs-Texans game got a 10.6 overnight rating, up 4 percent from Giants-Packers on Sunday night in Week Five last year. However, last year there was a presidential debate at the same time as the Week Five Sunday night game, so ratings were lower than normal.

Overall, NFL ratings seem to be rebounding from 2016 but not up to 2015 levels.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “FOX gets big rating for Packers-Cowboys

  4. Everyone loves to tune in to watch the Cowgirls lose.

    Am I allowed to say Cowgirls, or is that not appropriate in 2017?

  8. Lol. The Packers and Cowboys are two of the biggest draws. You can’t make reasonable comparisons between the same week from the prior year to the current year when the teams are not the same.

    Through the first four weeks, the average NFL telecast among the measured networks was watched by 15.79 million viewers, which is still quite a large amount, but down 7% versus the same period in 2016 where the average game was viewed by 16.96 million people. The decline was a little steeper between 2015 and 2016 where the average game slipped by 9%.

  12. I turn on the game AFTER the National Anthem now. I avoid the nonsense and get to enjoy the game. The way it is meant to be. Plus now I get the bonus of not having to see some truly stupid publicity stunts.

  16. It’s not the Cowboys — but their genius owner. We all want to see the look on his grizzled grimy face when they lose in the last seconds — but Fox, the dogs(!!) denied us that pleasure 😦

  17. I personally am enjoying all the parity in the league this season. I remember everyone complained about it lacking this element last few years. Lots of mediocre and many more any given sundayers. Love seeing the young tots shine! I truly dont know who will be there in Jan and thats awesome!

    Hope to stop hearing about the anthem and those who choose to click on every article of a sport they are “not watchimg” to tell everyone they are “not watchimg”! I dontcare what you do I just wanna talk foozeball!

  18. Fake news cause no one was watching the NFL because fans are unhappy with the players not standing for the National Anthem. Seriously though how credible are the TV ratings anyway? I mean come on now they only sample a very small portion of the viewing audience.

  19. How are the ratings in San Fran, Miami, LA, and Oakland? AKA the teams with the largest amount of protesting players? Better yet, how are their records?

    #trumpiswinning

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!